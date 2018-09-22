“PM (Modi) Has Betrayed India & Dishonored Soldiers” Says Rahul Gandhi On Rafale Deal

Shocking the nation, former French President François Hollande stated that they had no choice but to choose Reliance Defense in the Rafale deal, as per French journal Mediapart.

No sooner that the news was made public, Congress has launched a fresh attack on the Modi government on the matter.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken matter to his Twitter handle:

The PM personally negotiated & changed the #Rafale deal behind closed doors. Thanks to François Hollande, we now know he personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to a bankrupt Anil Ambani. The PM has betrayed India. He has dishonoured the blood of our soldiers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 21, 2018

The Rafale deal has been a bad bone between the Congress and the BJP and this latest news seems to add fuel to fire.

However, after the former French President’s statement was made public, the French firm Dassault Aviation has confirmed that choosing Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense was their choice.