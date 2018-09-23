Ahead Of Elections, BJP Leader Quits Party Saying “The Lotus Flower Was My Mistake”

Ahead of the Assembly elections in a BJP leader quits the party stating “Kamal ka phool, badi bhool”.

Manvendra Singh, son of veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh in has quit the BJP on Saturday at his Swabhiman rally in Barmer district in Rajasthan.

“Kamal ka phool, badi bhool (Choosing the lotus flower was a big mistake),” said Manvendra while announcing his decision to quit the party.

While he has quit BJP there has been no mention as to whether he would join the Congress party or not.

As he announced his decision, he thanked his supporters for standing by him. “I will do whatever they ask me to do. Their decision is my decision but I will ask everyone,” he said.

The Singh family had their clash with the BJP in 2014 when Jaswant Singh was denied a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Jaswant Singh then filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Barmer constituency but lost to Col. Sonaram Choudhary. Manvendra was suspended from the party for campaigning for his father, instead of the BJP’s official candidate Sonaram – who had switched over from the Congress.

Chitra Singh, the wife of Manvendra Singh, had slammed CM Vasundhara Raje for taking out Gaurav Yatra and said, “What Gaurav (glory) is it about? Five years ago, Suraaj yatra was taken out but during her five years tenure, innocent people of Jaisalmer and Barmer have been framed in false cases. Then, what is the Gaurav Yatra about?” she told the media, urging the people to vote out Vasundhara Raje government.

Members of the Rajput community have expressed their resentment with Vasundhara Raje government and it seems that Manvendra Singh is looking forward to tapping into this anger in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Singh concluded his address by chanting, “Kamal ka phool, badi bhool”. His supporters shouted “Kamal ka phool, hamari bhool”.