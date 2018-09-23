BJP leaders fight on stage at Vasundhara Raje rally, video goes viral : Watch Here

In a video showing Two BJP leaders fight in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during an event in Alwar goes viral on internet.

A video tweeted by news agency showed the two leaders — Rohitash Sharma and Devi Singh Shekhawat — grappling with each other on the stage as others try to break up the fight. The fight stopped only after the chief minister’s security personnel forced Mr Shekhawat off the platform.

#WATCH: BJP leaders Rohitash Sharma & Devi Singh Shekhawat fight in presence of CM Vasundhara Raje during an event in Alwar, following which Shekhawat was brought down from stage by the CM’s security personnel. The two leaders blamed each other of misbehaving on stage. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/VNYhD8kS6E — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

Sources said an argument broke out between Mr Sharma and Mr Shekhawat while Ms Raje was delivering her speech, eventually turning into a bout of fisticuffs. Both the leaders have accused each other of misbehaviour on the stage.

This is just the latest in a string of controversies faced by the Raje government.

The Gaurav Yatra, held by the ruling party to showcase its achievements in the run-up to the elections, has been the subject of much controversy lately. The opposition Congress has alleged that the BJP is misusing government machinery to ensure the Yatra’s success, and demanded that the government suspend it with immediate effect.