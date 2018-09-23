Motorcyclist Grabs Rivals Brakes at 140 KMPH, Guess What Happened to Him

If you have ever driven a motorcycle you know how tough it is to break while you are cruising at a higher speed. But then as a good driver, you handle it well. But how about doing it on a racing game and that too by your opponent!

Difficult as it seems to believe, Romano Fenati was caught on camera reaching over and attempting to pull the brake lever on fellow Italian Stefano Manzi’s right handlebar at San Marino Moto2 on 9 September. Don’t Believe us? Watch it for yourself.

? Kicking

? Turning bikes off

? Arguing Let's just say Romano Fenati has history… You can now add 'grabbing brakes' to the list ?pic.twitter.com/9mUsPaOxqV — BT Sport (@btsport) September 10, 2018

Fenati did this because he was ‘provoked’ by an earlier clash in the race Fenati has been sacked by his team. He is banned until 2019 by Motorcycling’s world governing body.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said Fenati and his lawyer attended a meeting at the FIM’s Swiss headquarters on Tuesday to explain his actions.

‘Following the discussion with the rider and his representative, the FIM decided to withdraw Mr Fenati’s FIM licence until the end of the current calendar year,’ it added. A new FIM licence for the 2019 season may be granted to him subject to the conditions laid down in the FIM regulations.’

After the incident, Manzi’s Suter’s bike shook briefly but he managed to regain control and carry on with the race. Other riders felt that the ban till 2019 is a soft punishment and that he deserves a life ban. ‘He should never compete on a motorcycle again,’ said British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow