Royal Enfield launches Classic 350 with rear disc brake in India : Price and Features

Royal Enfield Classic 350 standard version with a rear disc brake launched in India, priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated version comes weeks after the Classic 350 ABS was introduced as part of the new Signals Edition. The company at the time did say that it is in the process of upgrading its entire range to ABS and the rear disc brake version on the base Classic 350 takes a step towards the same.

There is no ABS yet on the base Classic 350. Compared to the Signals Edition that retails at ? 1.62 lakh, the base Classic 350 is cheaper by ? 15,000.

The rear disc brake version on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 was first introduced on the gunmetal grey version and now makes it to the base trim. Apart from the additional feature, there’s no change in the model. The bike continues to draw power from the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear.