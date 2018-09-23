“The Prime Minister of India is corrupt” Says Rahul Gandhi On Rafale Deal

After former French president has announced that his government had no choice but to pick Reliance Defense in the making of the Rafale jets for India, the opposition has strengthened their attack against the Modi government.

At a press meet in New Delhi, Gandhi has stated that the Congress party is convinced that PM Modi is corrupt.

“The French government has given a statement which is stating what the procedure is. There was a one-on-one meeting between the Prime Minister of India and the former president of France. In that meeting, the contract was signed and the former president of France has now revealed that in that meeting, I was clearly told that the contract had to go to Anil Ambani. It is now up to the Prime Minister of India to clear his name. We are absolutely convinced that the Prime Minister of India is corrupt.

“This is now clearly settled into the mind of the Indian people that ‘Desh ka Chowkidar chor hai’. Now I am trying to help the Prime Minister. I am saying to him to come up and clear his stand. I am trying to protect your office. Come out and say that this (former) President of France (François Hollande) is not speaking the truth. But you (Prime Minister Modi) are not speaking anything.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Parrikar and Arun Jaitley didn’t sign the Rafale contract. It was signed by Prime Minister Modi. So, the whole thing is to save the Prime Minister. These are not the decisions that we take the way Prime Minister takes them. There is clear-cut corruption in the Rafale deal. The decision was taken by the Prime Minister and the profit has gone to that person, who went to France with the Prime Minister as part of his delegation.

Arun Jaitley has written very nice blogs, but when the question regarding Joint Parliamentary Committee (on the Rafale deal) was raised, he remained quiet. They should bring JPC, we will call Hollande also.”

This comes after the former French President claimed that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense was put forth by the then Indian government.

Following his claims, the Dassault Aviation stated that they had chosen Reliance Defense and not the government.