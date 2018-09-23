Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar With Dual ABS Coming Soon? Here is What we Know

Bajaj Pulsar 220F is one of the most affordable performance bikes in the country and the model has lots of fan following across the country. After the updated Bajaj Dominar 400 and Pulsar 150 ABS were spied recently, the Pulsar 220F ABS has been spotted testing. The bike does not get any changes in its bodywork and continues with the semi-fairing with vertically stacked headlamps. However, it does appear to sport new graphics.

The performance bike is powered by 220 cc single cylinder engine producing 21 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the bike return 38 kmpl. Bajaj has given 15-litre fuel tank for Pulsar 220F.

The performance bike can do 0-60 kph in 3.9 sec and top speed is 134 kph. The braking power comes from 260 mm disc brake at front and 230 mm disc at the rear. The alloy wheels are 17-inch with 90/90 section tyre at the front and 120/80 section tyre at the rear. Bajaj is expected to launch the bike early next year, just before the ABS norms are enforced in India.