(Video)Supercars, superbike, F1 car and Fighter Jet Locked in a Race, You Won’t Believe Which Vehicle Won.

You might have seen many races, but on most races, you would have seen homogenous vehicles. It will be more of a skill of the driver that will be tested in these races. But what if different vehicles are involved?

Three supercars, a superbike, a Formula 1 car, a private jet and a fighter jet went head to head at a tech festival in Istanbul yesterday. Five drivers raced alongside each other on a 400metre runway as the fighter jet and private jet took off next to them at Istanbul’s new international airport. The monumental race took place as part of the aviation, space and technology festival which is being held at the airport ahead of its official opening in October. Check out the video here.

The vehicles included a Kawasaki H2R motorcycle, Tesla P100DL, Aston Martin New Vantage and Lotus Evora GT 430 and there was a very close finish. But as you have seen, it was the Bike that came out first.