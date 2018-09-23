You Won’t Believe How this Woman Lost 60 KG Weight Just by Drinking and Bathing in This

Of all the different weight loss tips you have heard about, this one would sound the weirdest. This Canadian woman, Leah Sampson managed to lose 60 Kilograms of weight just by drinking and bathing in her urine. Well, that may sound weird but it has worked wonders for Leah. The woman we are talking about had a weight of 120 KG and she reduced 60 KG simply by adding urine in her daily routine.

Leah Sampson who was overweight was struck by this idea in 2013 and started following it religiously. If you think, this is just about drinking her own urine, NO. She also showers with it at night, brushes her teeth with it, washes her hair, rinses her eyes and also cleanses her skin. Check out her morning routine in the video below-

Leah is now a life coach and is proud of her success story. So even though it sounds very useful in reducing weight, I doubt if even a few people will have the audacity to do this. Is it too weird a method to achieve the desired result? I guess most people would rather live being fat than having to drink and use urine.