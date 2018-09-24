Beautiful Animal Themed Nail Art Designs To Try Out

Nail art designs express their style statement in an inventive manner. This trend is picking up its craze from the time female celebrities have adorned them. The trend is also achieving its fame right among the models on the ramp to the school going girls and everybody loves to flaunt their nail art.

Flaunting animal themed nail art shows your wild side and it also depicts your love towards the animals or your pets. When we talk about animal nail art tutorial, it includes anything from leopard print nail arts to hello kitty or even the recently trending angry bird nails. There are many techniques which you can use to get animal themed nail art like themed nail art stickers, nail wraps, water decals or 3d stick ons.

Leopard print nails:

Leopard print nails look very pretty and can be done when you want to show your wilder side. They are very easy to make. If you want to get the above look, first paint your nails in white and do ombre using different colours. Let it dry and then add leopard print. Apply top coat and you are done. You can also stamp this print over ombre nails.

Zebra nails:

Zebra nails look awesome when done properly and with precision. You can do this by painting your nails white and adding black crooked lines on it. You may stamp or use water decals too. This is an animal prints nail art that looks super chic when done right!

Tiger nail art:

Tiger print nails look very wild and eye-catching. You can paint this nail art similar to the zebra nails. The only difference is – add a brown gradient effect to make it more realistic

Giraffe prints:

Giraffe print is the easiest print to do on your nails. Just paint your nails brown and make outlines in random hexagonal shapes using yellow color. Also there are so many stamping plates that have giraffe print, you can use these too.

Cow nail art:

Cow print nails can be achieved by drawing random shapes on white or light brown base. They are easy to do and look amazing.

Butterfly nail art:

Butterfly wings printed nails look amazingly feminine and attractive. You can do them in any color you like and over gradient nails. They look awesome in spring. There are many indie stamping plates available in this design. You can use them to stamp it if you are not good at drawing precise lines.

Credits: Stylecraze