Both Congress and Pakistan aim to remove Modi from Indian politics, says BJP

Sep 24, 2018, 02:36 pm IST
The BJP drew a parallel between the opposition party and the leaders of Pakistan, saying both want “to remove Prime Minister Modi from Indian politics.”

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra read out tweets by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and its present and former ministers, that took dig at PM Modi and said that the leaders from neighbouring country are campaigning for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. “Some people want Gandhi to become a big leader in India. Who are they? They are Pakistani leaders, and also those who stand for corruption, dynasty and politics of appeasement,” he said.

The Congress and Pakistan have this commonality that they have “frustration” with Modi, and their “only aim is to remove Modi anyway from Indian polity”, he claimed. He added that the Prime Minister enjoys the support of “the poor, Dalits, backwards and the common man,” and that “nobody can remove him.”

BJP chief Amit Shah had expressed similar remarks as well, wondering if Gandhi had formed an “international mahagathbandhan” with Pakistan as both want Modi removed from office. “Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’. Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi,” Shah said in response to Pakistan l&B Minister Fawad Hussain ‘s tweet.

Patra also said Gandhi and his party should learn from Modi as he played a video clip of him, when he was Gujarat chief minister, attacking the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly mocking his Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh.

