Cute Taimur waving at the paparazzi, See the Viral Pics

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

On the weekend, little prince Taimur stepped out with his father Saif Ali Khan and several photos from their recent outing is doing the rounds on the social media on his fans pages. In the photographs, the father-son duo looks absolutely adorable together when clicked outside their residence. They can be seen twinning with each other in a grey-coloured shirt. Sugar scoop Taimur looked endearing in his grey tee and dark green colour shorts, Saif Ali Khan too as usual looks handsome wore his grey shirt with blue bermudas.

Check out the picture below: