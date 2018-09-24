CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Fahad Faasil faced same issues like ‘Varathan’ after coming back to Kerala

Sep 24, 2018, 10:40 pm IST
Varathan

Varathan, the film which got released on 20th September has been running successfully with packed houses across the state. Amal Neerad had directed the film which marked the debut of actress Nazriya Nazim into the production.

The actor speaking with one of the leading dailies has revealed the reasons behind signing the film and said that I played the role of Dubai based IT professional who faces real-world issues after coming back to Kerala.

He also said that he had experienced the same situations in his real life and that’s what made him to accept the role and the film

