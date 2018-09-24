Man Robs Bank in Broad Daylight, Wearing a Burqa: Video

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the man accused of armed robbery in a bank in Kuwait’s Hawalli Governorate was arrested.

The suspect was caught on camera entering the bank wearing burqa and threatening the bank tellers at Gulf Bank to hand over the money – using a fake gun, local media reported.

The man has been identified as an expat. He confessed to the robbery during interrogation, the ministry added. Part of the looted money was seized from him, while the case was referred to authorities for further legal procedures.

Gulf Bank in Kuwait confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying that the robbery took place at one of its branches. No injuries were reported.