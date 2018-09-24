Nayantara Defeats her Boyfriend In Pac Man Smash: Viral VIDEO

Nayanthara has been seeing her Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director Vignesh Shivan for the last couple of years. Though both of them have not come clear on their love affair the social media posts say it all.

Although they may not talk about the wedding in public, Vignesh did accept that he is very happy to be with Nayanthara.

Recently, Vignesh posted a video on his Instagram handle in which the duo are seen playing Pac Man Smash. Nayan seems to enjoy more as she defeats Vignesh in the game. While on the working front, Nayan had two major hits recently, Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamaavu Kokila.

Watch the video below:

Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. She deserves a huge appreciation for making her phase from glamorous actress to a lady superstar.