celebrities

Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely adorable and shining: See Pics

Sep 24, 2018, 04:10 pm IST
Less than a minute
Priyanka-Chopra

Priyanka Chopra went to Italy for the engagement bash of Isha Ambani, who is the daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. While the diva was spending time over there, she shared some of the beautiful photos from her trip.

The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to share two photos, one in which she posing in a bright yellow floral dress and the other in which she can be seen with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth. The actor is donning an all-yellow attire, playfully pairing it up with orange footwear.

Take a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Priyanka and Nick at Isha Ambani’s engagement celebration #priyankachopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Network (@priyankanetwork) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 11, 2018, 04:35 pm IST

Hot photo gallery of British actress Amy Jackson

Nayanthara
Aug 27, 2018, 09:43 am IST

Nayanthara with a mysterious man, pics went viral

Aug 6, 2018, 12:56 pm IST

Doing commercial films is like going to the office, like a job: Manoj Bajpayee

Kim
Jul 18, 2018, 08:48 am IST

Kim Kardashian turns up the heat and breaking the internet: See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close