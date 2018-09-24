Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely adorable and shining: See Pics

Priyanka Chopra went to Italy for the engagement bash of Isha Ambani, who is the daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. While the diva was spending time over there, she shared some of the beautiful photos from her trip.
The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to share two photos, one in which she posing in a bright yellow floral dress and the other in which she can be seen with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth. The actor is donning an all-yellow attire, playfully pairing it up with orange footwear.
Take a look at the picture below:
