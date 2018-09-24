Cinemacelebrities

Remya Nambeesan all set for her massive comeback in Mollywood

Sep 24, 2018, 08:53 pm IST
Less than a minute
Remya-Nambeesan

Actor cum singer Remya Nambeesan who has been away from Mollywood is going to make her comeback with the film Virus which stars Rima Kallingal and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles.

The actress has opened about her comeback to Mollywood in one of her interviews and said that she was planning to make a comeback to Mollywood with a good role and when the director had come up with the Virus script, I just fell in love and said ok instantly. She has further added that the film has a relevant theme which she can’t reveal now.

Apart from this film, the actress is playing a cameo in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Seethakaathi and Bobby Simha starrer Agni Dev where she is playing the female lead.

