Sara Ali Khan spotted in Delhi for shopping: See Pics

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. The actress has two big films lined up in her kitty.

The paparazzi always keeps a track on her, in order to click photos of the actress. Usually, Sara poses adorably for the shutterbugs, making us swoon over how good she looks in the photos.

Sara, 23, has seemingly been indulging in a shopping spree in Delhi. She was spotted at a trunk show curated by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stylist, Tanya Ghavri on Friday. She looked confident and relaxed and smiled broadly as she enjoyed her day shopping at the one-day bridal exhibition. Sara wore a flowy sheer Varun and Nidhika maxi dress with embellished jootis and hoop earrings.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below: