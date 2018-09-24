“We are always ready and prepared for war. We are nuclear state”: Pakistan Army

Recently India had cancelled foreign-level talks with Pakistan citing the reason of the killing of three Special Police Officers (SPOs) policemen, who were kidnapped by the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. Things went worse when Pakistan tagged Burhan Wani as a freedom fighter and made a postal stamp with his picture.

Days after India decided to call off talks between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York later this month, the two countries have started blaming each other. The armies of the two countries have started a war of words. Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday welcomed India’s decision to call off talks and said that it’s time to “give it back” to Pakistan Army and terrorists, Pakistan Army has said that the nuclear-powered nation is “ready for war”.

DG Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan is ready to respond to any external aggression.

Responding to a statement of Indian Army Chief, he said #Pakistan is a nuclear power and our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as our weakness. pic.twitter.com/6FdesAcsdu — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) September 22, 2018

Pakistan Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “We are always ready and prepared for war. War happens when either side is unprepared for it. The Indian government has failed to clamp down the political struggle of Kashmiris”. He said Pakistan’s offer for dialogue is still on the table. “We know the cost of peace and we want to take it ahead,” he said.

On Saturday, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that “talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand.”