A Day After Its Launch, Modicare Proves Helpful For More than 1000 Patients

It has been less than 24 hours since Modicare plan was launched, but it has already proved helpful for more than 1000 patients across the country. Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY),dubbed as Modicare is a health insurance scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi on Sunday. Most numbers of beneficiaries of the scheme were reported from Chhattisgarh and Haryana, followed by Jharkhand, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

The first day of the scheme saw nearly 20 patients who were admitted and operated on at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi. Punam Mahato became the first beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Jharkhand after giving birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Jamshedpur.

“When we started the pilot of AB-PMJAY in Haryana, the first baby was also a girl named Karishma. We named her Ayushman Devi, inspired by the scheme’s name. This is really heartening that the first baby, after the formal launch of the scheme, is also a girl. Our government is promoting the girl child in a big way and this event is in tune with that,” a news portal quoted Union health minister J.P. Nadda as saying.

Modicare is primarily meant for the poor rural families and identified the occupational category of urban workers’ families identified with the help of the latest socio-economic caste census data for both rural and urban areas as well as the active families under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY).

The ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 50 crore people for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers. he EHCP network gives cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at both public and private hospitals. The services include 1,350 procedures covering pre- and post-hospitalisation, diagnostics and medicines.