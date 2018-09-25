Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Aadhaar Case: Supreme Court likely to Announce Verdict Tomorrow

Sep 25, 2018, 05:23 pm IST
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar on Wednesday. The top court had reserved its order on the crucial matter after a marathon hearing which went on for 38 days spanning four months.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which also includes Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, will decide on whether the Aadhaar meets the constitutional provisions and whether the government can continue seeking it as a mandatory identification.

During the arguments spread over four months, the Centre had strongly defended its decision to seed Aadhaar numbers with mobile phones, telling the top court that it could have been hauled up for contempt if the verification of mobile users was not undertaken by it.

However, the court had said that the government had misinterpreted its order and used it as a “tool” to make Aadhaar mandatory for mobile users.

Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice K S Puttaswamy and other petitioners had challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

