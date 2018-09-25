Ajay Devgn shares wife Kajol’s mobile number on Twitter

Ajay Devgn tweeted out his wife and actress Kajol’s personal mobile number. He tweeted, “Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 98XXXXXXXX.”

Twitter was quick to point out his mistake with many wondering if his account has been hacked. There have been a slew of celebrity accounts being hacked including those of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

It seems like he wanted to text this number to someone and by mistake tweeted it out. Since then netizens are having a field day. Some are have actually texted Kajol on her number and are sharing the screenshot of the same. One user wrote, “Ajay Bhai this is twitter. Not whatsapp.”, another wrote, “Bhai DishPatani Ka number de na”, the third one wrote, “mate this is twitter. Not whatsapp.”