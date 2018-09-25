celebrities

Bollywood couples Sonam-Anand and Nick-Priyanka spending time with each other in Italy: See Pics

Sep 25, 2018, 05:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

The photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their double date with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made the rounds of social media on Monday. In the photos, the couples can be seen relaxing by a pool side.

The stars were in Italy and thus they took out some time to spend with each other. Priyanka looked drop dead gorgeous in a blue top, lemon yellow skirt where Nick was seen in a casual avatar. On the other hand, Sonam also opted for casual attire. She donned blue and white striped shirt and blue pants.

Along with them, Priyanka’s brother Sidharth Chopra was also there. Sidharth attended Isha Ambani’s engagement in Lake Como, Italy. On Friday, Nick and Priyanka turned many heads in their traditional Indian attires at the gala ceremony of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s daughter. Designer Manish Malhotra gave a beautiful glimpse of the duo on his Instagram account.

