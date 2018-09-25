Chintha Jerome’s New Book Praising China Gets Trolled on Social Media

Kerala Youth commission Chairperson and Left leader Chintha Jerome is back in the news with her new book “Chankile China”(which roughly translates to China in Heart). It was Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who released the book for the firebrand leader. C.M had only recently made a comeback from America after taking some medical treatment and Chintha soon approached her for the release. Literacy Mission director Dr P S Sreekala received the book from C.M and Chintha shared the picture of the same on her Facebook page.

But following her post, she has been at the receiving end of the trolls for writing a book that heaps praises on China. People questioned her commitment towards the nation and patriotism for supporting a nation which has been not very friendly with India in recent times. Some even challenged her if she can ever write a similar book praising India. A few Facebook users reminded her that for someone who said ‘selfies are selfish’ in the past, she had chosen to keep a selfie as the cover page of the book. Some others said that Flood doesn’t seem that big a calamity now, having seen her book.

Chintha meanwhile dedicated the book to the youngsters who proved helpful for Kerala in the face of floods. ‘Chankile China’ is Chintha’s experiences from her journey to China. It was published by Chintha Publishers.