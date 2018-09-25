Driver Ignores Warning and Drives the Bus With 35 Children into a Waterlogged Underpass

You need to very careful while driving any sort of motorised vehicle and even more so if you are carrying children in it. Guess this driver had ignored those basics as he left a bus of around 35 school children stuck at a waterlogged underpass of a railway line on Monday in Piplaj area of Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

The bus of a Kharva situated Sun Bright School got stuck due to driver’s complete negligence. School kids had already warned the driver about the water logging in the area, but the driver was over ambitious and over-adventurous, ignored those warnings and drove ahead. The bus was stuck for long and eventually, the Villagers rescued the children with the help of a JCB vehicle. For the past 48 days, Ajmer has been receiving heavy rainfall.