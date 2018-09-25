Evicted Contestants predicts the Bigg Boss Malayalam Winner

Bigg Boss a reputed reality show in which Contestants from different walks of life are locked in a common house. They perform and complete various tasks and compete with each other in order to win a cash prize.

The show premiered on June 24, 2018, on Asianet. Veteran actor Mohanlal is the host of the show.

With hardly a week left for the show’s season finale, fans are hoping that their favourite contestant clinches the winner’s title. But who are the former participants rooting for?

Sabu’s contribution to Bigg Boss is immense: Diya Sana

I have watched the other editions of Bigg Boss and had a lot of expectations before joining the Malayalam version. However, it was disappointing when many strong contestants had to leave. Going by the pattern of the eviction, you cannot predict who will win.

I think the finale won’t have that much of an impact because of the current set of contestants. I think the experience will only be gratifying if Sabu chettan wins and I am not saying it because I have a personal grudge against others. It is unfortunate that he doesn’t have competition. His game plan, the performance so far, his attitude of not taking anything too personally and how he deals with things, all of these make him deserving.

Even if he has a tiff with someone in the morning, he will make sure that he sorts things out with the person. He also cooks and is a caring soul. Also, the fact that Ranjini chechi and Sabu chettan have managed to have such a good rapport, despite them not being in the best of terms earlier has changed my opinion of him. His contribution to Bigg Boss House has been immense.

Sabu has been the go-to person for every participant: Ranjini Haridas

As a contestant in the show and an audience member later, I think Sabu deserves to win. At this point, I think he is the one guy who has contributed the most in making Bigg Boss an entertainment show. He has forged a bond with everyone. His public image is now positive because of how he has represented himself in the show.

He also made every task more interesting and provided every aspect of what people like to see. Honestly, he is just like me, and he is a soft and sensitive person. I think he has just been himself in the show instead of putting on an act. He is also very understanding. Like everyone else, he also has his own negatives. In terms of preference, Sabu comes first, then Archana, Suresh or Shiyas would be next, Pearle, Srinish and Aditi would be the last three. Sabu has also been the go-to person for everyone, as he has helped people come out of their emotional problems.

Sabu’s performance and shrewdness make him the favourite: Sreelakshmi Sreekumar

I think Sabu chettan should win because he has been a very good contestant, in terms of performance. In fact, he is the cleverest participant in the Bigg Boss house, as he knows how to go about with things. The fact that he follows every instruction of Bigg Boss makes him stand out. I think everyone is quite good and competitive but Sabu chettan is more

deserving. My impression of him changed completely after meeting him. Also, I liked him lot as a participant.

It would be great if Shiyas wins: Anoop Chandran

As the winner would get a flat worth Rs 1 crore, it would be great if Shiyas succeeds as everyone else has a property or home, but he doesn’t. If he gets it, he can live with his mother and brother in the house. However, in terms of performance, he wouldn’t come anywhere. I would choose Sabu. He has actively taken charge of the tasks he was entrusted upon. The decision he takes regarding each situation is different. That said, I feel all the good contestants have been evicted. It is the same as how it is in the outside world, as most often, the hardworking fail to get their due attention. The less talented sneak away with things quite easily.

With regard to the votes, who is this audience we are referring to during eviction? As far as I know, I have not seen even one person I know vote for such reality shows. If there is such an audience, I do not know their quality, ideologies and what they are seeking from a show. A few contestants, against whom there have been accusations that their votes are driven by PR, have crossed the hurdle with ease.