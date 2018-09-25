GeekBench Listing Reveals Key Details About Upcoming Redmi Note Pro 6

Although there is no official confirmation yet on the existence of the phone, the recent reports suggest that Redmi Note 6 Pro will come into existence at some point. To make matters more interesting, a Geekbench listing of the Note 6 Pro has surfaced today through which it has been revealed that the smartphone will be indeed coming with Snapdragon 636 SoC. It was expected since the Redmi Note 5 Pro that came out earlier this year was the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 636 chipset. It also gives us vital clues about its pricing, design etc.

The Redmi Note 6 leaks also suggest the handset may arrive in 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM models. A 6.26-inch notched IPS LCD screen is speculated to be present on the device. The display of the phone is expected to carry support for 19:9 aspect ratio. A combination of 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup whereas 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual cameras(rear) is expected.

IF Geekbench listing of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is to be believed, it features Snapdragon 636 and 4 GB of RAM. The Android 8.1 Oreo OS is preinstalled on the phone. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Note 6 Pro has made an impressive score of 1332 and 4675 points. However, it seems like Geekbench has removed the listing from Geekbench.