Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Janhvi Kapoor got Trolled after wearing Rs 1.2 Lakh worth Shoes

Sep 25, 2018, 07:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Celebrities being praised or criticised for their fashion choices is nothing new. The fashion police make sure they don’t let anything go unnoticed. And this time, Janhvi Kapoor is on the receiving end of much criticism for a pair of shoes she wore at the airport recently.

On her way back from Lake Como, Italy, the Dhadak actress teamed Gucci sneakers with her denim and lavender top. Janhvi chose a pair of Flashtrek sneaker with removable crystals from Gucci to complete her airport look.

The shoes are priced at USD 1590. That is Rs 1.2 lakh in Indian currency. But even the hefty price tag could not impress netizens.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 12, 2017, 08:51 am IST

This state bans travelling Elephant acts

Jan 3, 2018, 06:33 am IST

Indian charged with making bomb threats to airport

Karti's plea is rejected
Mar 7, 2018, 06:35 am IST

Karti Chidambaran’s plea gets rejected by the Supreme Court

Dec 26, 2017, 11:09 am IST

Latest photos by Ileana reveals that she secretly got married with this handsome guy: See more

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close