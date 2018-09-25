Janhvi Kapoor got Trolled after wearing Rs 1.2 Lakh worth Shoes

Celebrities being praised or criticised for their fashion choices is nothing new. The fashion police make sure they don’t let anything go unnoticed. And this time, Janhvi Kapoor is on the receiving end of much criticism for a pair of shoes she wore at the airport recently.

On her way back from Lake Como, Italy, the Dhadak actress teamed Gucci sneakers with her denim and lavender top. Janhvi chose a pair of Flashtrek sneaker with removable crystals from Gucci to complete her airport look.

The shoes are priced at USD 1590. That is Rs 1.2 lakh in Indian currency. But even the hefty price tag could not impress netizens.