Kerala-based Muslim organisation challenges Ordinance on triple talaq in Supreme Court

A Muslim outfit from Kerala has filed a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Centre’s recent ordinance which makes the practice of instant ‘triple talaq’ a punishable offence in the Supreme Court.

According to reports, the plea has been filed by Kerala-based Muslim organisation Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama which argued that the ordinance promulgated by the Centre was “arbitrary and discriminatory” and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution and should be struck down. The plea was filed in the top court through advocate Zulfikar Ali PS.

“The Ordinance has introduced penal legislation, specific to a class of persons based on religious identity. It is causative of grave public mischief, which, if unchecked, may lead to polarization and disharmony in society. Further, adjudication of the legality of the Ordinance by a plurality of High Courts under Article 226 would mean multiplicity of litigation over the same cause of action,” the plea argued.

The petition further stated that the Article 123 enables the promulgation of ordinances only in instances requiring “immediate action” and the “absence of emergent reasons” negates any invocation of the provision in the given circumstances.

“Despite the Central Government having had ample opportunity to abolish the practice before the judgement in Shayara Bano, if not for 1400 years, at least the 67 years of the existence of the Constitution preceding Shayara Bano, the government chose to await the adjudication in Shayara Bano case,” the plea said.

“Once there was a declaration made by this Court under Article 141 in Shayara Bano, there was no surviving action, let alone “immediate action” warranted to reiteratively abolish the practice and penalise Triple Talaq by way of an Ordinance under Article 123. Hence the promulgation of the impugned Ordinance is against the spirit of Article 123 and a fraud on the Constitution,” the plea alleged.

It may be recalled that The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance was notified on September 19, hours after the Union Cabinet cleared it.