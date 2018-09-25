Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Heat At Night

Heat bumps are also known as miliaria or heat rashes and can also occur on your chest, underarms, and back apart from in between the legs. These heat bumps are inflamed, itchy, and red in appearance.

Here Are Some Natural Remedies For Heat Bumps Between The Legs:

Cold Shower

You Will Need

Cold water

What You Have To Do

Shower as usual using cold water. You can also soak your body in some lathered cool water.

How Often You Should Do This

Shower with cold water twice a day.

Why This Works

Cold showers minimize the occurrence of heat bumps as the cool temperature of the water soothes the inflamed skin. They also clean the skin of sweat and dirt.

Coconut Oil And Cucumber

You Will Need

2-3 tablespoons virgin coconut oil

Juice of half a cucumber

What You Have To Do

Grate the cucumber and squeeze out its juice.

Add this juice to the coconut oil and mix well.

Apply this in between your thighs and legs, and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse with water.

How Often You Should Do This

Apply this once or twice every day until you get relief.

Ice Pack

You Will Need

A ziploc bag

3-4 ice cubes

A small towel

What You Have To Do

Put the ice cubes into the plastic bag and seal it properly.

Now, wrap the towel (or any soft cloth) around the bag. Place it on the heat bumps between your legs for 8-10 minutes and then remove it.

How Often You Should Do This

Repeat this process at an interval of four hours till the redness goes away.

Why This Works

The coolness of the ice pack will soothe the burning sensation. Eventually, the redness and itching will also die down

Aloe Vera Gel

You Will Need

Fresh aloe vera gel

What You Have To Do

Apply aloe vera gel between your legs and leave it on for as long as possible.

How Often You Should Do This

Repeat at least three or four times during the day to reduce redness and aid healing.

Why This Works

Aloe vera gel has healing properties that help reduce heat bumps. It not only relieves itching and swelling but also imparts a soothing and cooling effect.

Caution