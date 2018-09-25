Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Heat At Night

Heat bumps are also known as miliaria or heat rashes and can also occur on your chest, underarms, and back apart from in between the legs. These heat bumps are inflamed, itchy, and red in appearance.
Here Are Some Natural Remedies For Heat Bumps Between The Legs:
- Cold Shower
You Will Need
- Cold water
What You Have To Do
- Shower as usual using cold water. You can also soak your body in some lathered cool water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Shower with cold water twice a day.
Why This Works
- Cold showers minimize the occurrence of heat bumps as the cool temperature of the water soothes the inflamed skin. They also clean the skin of sweat and dirt.
Coconut Oil And Cucumber
You Will Need
- 2-3 tablespoons virgin coconut oil
- Juice of half a cucumber
What You Have To Do
- Grate the cucumber and squeeze out its juice.
- Add this juice to the coconut oil and mix well.
- Apply this in between your thighs and legs, and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.
- Rinse with water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Apply this once or twice every day until you get relief.
Ice Pack
You Will Need
- A ziploc bag
- 3-4 ice cubes
- A small towel
What You Have To Do
- Put the ice cubes into the plastic bag and seal it properly.
- Now, wrap the towel (or any soft cloth) around the bag. Place it on the heat bumps between your legs for 8-10 minutes and then remove it.
How Often You Should Do This
- Repeat this process at an interval of four hours till the redness goes away.
Why This Works
- The coolness of the ice pack will soothe the burning sensation. Eventually, the redness and itching will also die down
Aloe Vera Gel
You Will Need
- Fresh aloe vera gel
What You Have To Do
- Apply aloe vera gel between your legs and leave it on for as long as possible.
How Often You Should Do This
- Repeat at least three or four times during the day to reduce redness and aid healing.
Why This Works
- Aloe vera gel has healing properties that help reduce heat bumps. It not only relieves itching and swelling but also imparts a soothing and cooling effect.
Caution
- It is not good to use commercial aloe vera gels as they contain chemicals that clog the pores and aggravate the condition.
