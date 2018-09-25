PM Modi says “More Congress Will Sling Mud at BJP, More we Will Grow”

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’, a mega congregation of party workers in Bhopal. The event organised at Jamboree Maidan on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya is said to be the “world’s largest congregation of political workers.

Addressing the function PM Modi says “the more Congress will sling mud, the more Kamal will grow. Congress has resorted to forging alliance with other parties fearing defeat. Congress, which once crushed other smaller parties, just to gain power, is not lying on their feet for the same,” says PM Modi

Even in the Islamic nations across the world, Triple Talaq is not accepted. But here due to vote-bank politics, the party that is led by a woman is not worried about my Muslim sisters who are victims of Triple Talaq, PM Modi added.

The venue has been named as “Atal Mahakumbh Parisar” in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16 this year.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the high-profile event. “We have made adequate security arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday by deploying nearly 6,000-strong force, including 4,000 personnel from the central and reserve forces,” Inspector General (IG) Bhopal Jaideep Prasad told PTI. Nearly 22 senior IPS officers have been deployed to coordinate security details, he said.