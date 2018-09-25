Shamna Kasim in glamorous avatar along with a pig: Video

Shamna Kasim back with her glamorous avatar. But this time she has a companion it’s a dancing pig. Shamna Kasim glamorous in the promo song of the Telugu film ‘Athuko’ is a dance and a song with the pig.

The film directed by Ravi Babu and the title track is released. The video with 2.40 minutes has already seen 416,563 users. Prasanth Vahari has composed the music for Bhaskara Bhatthala’s lyrics.

Shamna plays the lead role in the title track but she is not a part in the film.

Watch the video below: