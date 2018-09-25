Vivo V11 Launched in India. Know the Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched a new smartphone with its Halo FullView display, Vivo V11 in India. The smartphone comes after the Vivo V11 Pro launched earlier this month, and its key highlights include the in-display fingerprint scanner and waterdrop-shaped notch display.

The dual-SIM Vivo V11 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s Jovi AI Engine. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB, which is further expandable via microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 bears a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, at the front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor that comes with AI-based features. Some listed features include backlight HDR, low-light mode, scene recognition mode, AI face shaping technology, and AI portrait-framing features Vivo V11 Pro has a 6.41-inch Halo FullView 3.0 Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and it has a sleek body with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27 percent.

Vivo V11 is priced in India at Rs. 22,990, and will be available on the Vivo E-Store, Flipkart and select offline stores from Thursday, September 27 onwards. It has been made available in Nebula Purple and Starry Night Black colour options.