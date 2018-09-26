CITU and CPI(M) Wants Tomin J Thachankary Removed From His Position

CPI(M) has extended their support to CITU in removing Tomin J Thachankary from the position of Managing director of KSRTC. The party Secretariate to be held on Friday will make a final call on this. AITUC has decided to raise this issue in LDF. CITU union has given an ultimatum to CPI(M) that it will not accept the policies of Thanchankary and if it has to, CITU union will no more be a part of KSRTC.

CITU said that Thachankary continues to hold the stand that he is simply following government policies but has actually left both passengers and employees in trouble. The decision to cut down the number of services and make single duty schedules is what infuriated the union. Also, they accuse him of helping private bus owners by taking key decisions to not buy new buses and to give the responsibility of running reservation centres to Kudumbasree.

The decision of C.M Pinarayi Vijayan will be important in any move against Thachankary.