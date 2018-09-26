Crispy Herb Chicken – Recipe

This crispy, juicy and tangy chicken snack is the perfect make for a dinner party.

Ingredients Of Crispy Herb Chicken

2 Cups Fresh breadcrumbs

1/3 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 Tbsp Lemon rind, grated

2 Tbsp Fresh Parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 Cup Plain flour

1 Egg

1 Tbsp Milk

550 Gram Chicken breast supremes

For frying Vegetable Oil

For Ranch dressing:

1 Cup Mayonnaise

1/2 Cup Sour cream

1/2 tsp Fresh Chives (dried if fresh not available)

1/2 tsp Fresh Parsley (dried if fresh not available)

4-6 cloves Garlic

1/2 Medium Red Onion (optional)

1/4 tsp Ground Black Pepper

To taste Salt

How to Make Crispy Herb Chicken

1.Combine breadcrumbs, parmesan, lemon rind, and parsley and garlic powder on a plate.

2.Season with salt and pepper. Place flour on a plate. Whisk egg and milk together in a shallow bowl.

3.Coat 1 piece of chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture. Coat in breadcrumb mixture. Place on a plate..

4.Repeat with remaining chicken, flour, egg mixture and breadcrumb mixture.

5.Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.

6.Cook chicken, in batches, for 4 to 5 minutes each side or until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel to drain.

7.Serve with a Ranch Dip.

Prepare Ranch Dip:

1.Finely chop garlic, onions, chives and parsley.

2.Mix it well to the mayonnaise.

3.Add the sour cream

4.Add salt and pepper.

5.Check for salt and refrigerate.

6.Remove at the time of serving your chicken.