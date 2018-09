Easy Breakfast Recipe: Oven Denver Omelet

8 large Eggs

1/2 cup half-and-half cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup finely chopped fully cooked ham

1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

In a large bowl, whisk eggs and cream. Stir in the cheese, ham, green pepper and onion. Pour into a greased 9-in. square baking dish. Bake at 400° for 25 minutes or until golden brown.