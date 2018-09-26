Most controversial actress in Bigg Boss- Dipika Kakar: See Pics

Deepika Kakkar Popularly known for her role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka has finally entered the house of Bigg Boss 12. The actor who recently got married to Shoaib Ibrahim courted a lot of controversy for converting her religion. Now, the actor has made an entry in the most controversial show.

Dipika got hitched to Shoaib Ibrahim in a private ceremony. Not just that, she even changed her name to Faiza.

The duo knew each other from Sasural Simar Ka days. The couple fell in love when Shoaib decided to leave the show. They had appeared in a celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye last year. It was on the show only that Shoaib proposed to Dipika for marriage.