Priyanka Chopra together with Kapoor sisters in Italy: See Pics

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was recently in Lake Como, Italy, attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement. The three-day-long celebrations were also attended by many Bollywood biggies including Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Priyanka was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra, her brother Siddharth Chopra and her fiancé Nick Jonas.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram a photo of herself and the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi. The trio was hanging out together in Milan, Italy.

