Salman Khan reveals that he is afraid of his sister Arpita for this reason

Salman Khan is all set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband) in Bollywood with a romantic film called LoveYatri.

Recently, Salman Khan revealed that he is afraid of his sister.

“I sang one song in Hero and I’m still singing that everywhere. That’s why I’m staying as far away [from the publicity] as possible. I’m scared that my sister thinks I’m not supporting Aayush,” says Salman Khan during a group interaction at his home.

Anyone who knows Salman Khan is well aware that his sister Arpita Khan Sharma is the centre of his universe. Arpita, on her part, too dotes on her eldest brother.

Salman Khan's youngest sister, Arpita Khan, tied the knot (November 18, 2014) with Delhi based businessman Aayush Sharma.



LoveYatri is set to release on October 5, and also stars newcomer Warina Hussain in the lead. The film has been directed by Abhiraj Minawala and is set against the backdrop of Navratri. The lead pair is currently busy promoting the film across the country.