Serena Williams Strips Off ‘Naked’ and sings for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign: Video

Tennis star Serena Williams recently sang a rendition of the Divinyls classic song I Touch Myself as part of a breast cancer awareness campaign.

Following weeks of controversy stemming from her US Open meltdown, the 36-year-old has used her platform to raise cancer awareness. A preview of Serena singing I Touch Myself aired on Sunday night’s episode of The Project after she was interviewed by Lisa Wilkinson in New York.

‘It’s putting myself in a very vulnerable moment, but just to make a huge statement I think is really important,’ she said. The clip showed the sports icon baring her shoulders and wearing glamorous makeup.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Another frame shows her in a white dressing robe and later modelling the special edition Chrissy bra for Berlei. She sings the 1990 hit I Touch Myself by Australian rock band Divinyls, whose front-woman Chrissy Amphlett lost her battle with breast cancer in 2013.