Sikkim’s First Airport is So Picturesque. See Pics

The construction works for the Sikkim airport started almost 9 years ago and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport yesterday. The airport was a much-awaited one for the north Indian state and the whole country is proud of it. But then this is also one of the rare airports situated in a beautiful locale. The airport looks like it is in some kind of Dream Land. Don’t believe us? Check out these pictures.

The Pakyong airport is spread over some 200 acres of land atop a hill and at an altitude of 4,500 feet above sea level. Made with a lot of efforts and intelligence, the airport is being considered an engineering marvel. Reportedly, the cost of construction of the airport is about 605 crores.