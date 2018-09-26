Vivo Launched new mobile Phone with 25 MP Front Camera: See Specs

On Tuesday, Vivo launched the toned down version of the V11 Pro aka the V11 in India for a price of Rs 22,990. With the V11, Vivo is aiming to take on other similar price segment phones from Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola, and Huawei. Interested customers will be able to buy the V11 starting September 27 on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and all offline channels. The smartphone will be available in two colours — Starry Night Black and Nebula Purple.

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 2280x1080p resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. V11 is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 which is also found inside phones like Nokia 5.1 Plus. The phone comes up with 6GB RAM and has 64GB storage space inside it, which is further expandable to 256GB via microSD card.

On the rear panel, the Vivo V11 includes a dual rear camera setup which consists of a primary sensor of 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary sensor of 5MP with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the V11 equips a single camera setup. The phone comes with a 25MP camera paired with f/2.0 aperture. The phone comes with a 3315mAh battery with 9V2A fast charging support.