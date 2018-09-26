Vivo launches V9 Pro with notch display in India : Price and Specs

Vivo has launched theVivo V9 Pro smartphone with 6GB of RAM in India. The new Vivo V9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, sports a display notch, and a dual camera setup at the back.

It also sports a rear fingerprint scanner, just like the Vivo V9, and will be available exclusively on Amazon India. Available at an MRP of Rs. 19,990, the V9 Pro will be available at a special price of Rs. 17,990 during Amazon India’s Great India Festival., It is available in Black colour options, and is available on Vivo Store and Amazon India.

V9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano + microSD) Vivo V9 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0. It features a 6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixels) Fullview Display 2.0 and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with Adrena 512GPU and 6GB of RAM. The display panel is notably said to enable a screen-to-body ratio of around 90 percent. There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash and a f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a single, 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture, and features like AI selfie lighting, AI face beauty.

The smartphone has connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB OTG, and a Micro-USB port. Lastly, the Vivo V9 Pro packs a 3,260mAh battery, weighs 150 grams, and the handset measures 154.81×75.03×7.89mm.