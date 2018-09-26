Woman Forcefully Tied on Top of Speeding Police Jeep as a Punishment

In yet another shocking case of police brutality, a middle-aged woman was forcibly tied to the roof of an official jeep as a ‘punishment’ after she objected to her husband being taken away by the policemen in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

According to reports, the woman fell from the jeep and suffered serious injuries in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in the Amritsar district with the help of local residents, who saw her falling from the roof of the police jeep.

It has emerged that the woman was tied on the roof of the police jeep as a ‘punishment’ since she had objected to her husband being taken away by the cops.

The police had gone to the woman’s house in the Chawinda Devi locality of Amritsar to question her father-in-law in connection with a property dispute case.

Since the victim’s father-in-law was not in the house, the cops wanted to take away her husband which she vehemently opposed. Angered with this, the Punjab Police Crime Branch officials then forcibly tied the woman on the roof of their jeep and paraded her throughout the town.

The matter came to light after several video clips of the shocking incident emerged showing the woman being carried on the roof of the speeding police jeep.