Abhishek Bachchan hit back at trolls who blamed him for bad acting

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in ‘Manmarziyaan.’ A Twitter user, who said Abhishek was responsible for ‘Manmarziyaan’ ‘tanking’ at the box office, got an interesting reply.

” #Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!”

Firing back at the social media user, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you.”

With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. ? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

And for your kind information ( and I’m sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It’s called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018