Abhishek Bachchan hit back at trolls who blamed him for bad acting

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in ‘Manmarziyaan.’ A Twitter user, who said Abhishek was responsible for ‘Manmarziyaan’ ‘tanking’ at the box office, got an interesting reply.
” #Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!”
#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it!
It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!! pic.twitter.com/mFdJTZ0ERA
— drharshavardhankale (@DrHarshKale) September 25, 2018
Firing back at the social media user, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you.”
With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. ?
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018
And for your kind information ( and I’m sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It’s called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018
And to end with…. One of the actors in the immensely entertaining Stree happens to be a “star kid”. Have a good day and here’s hoping you spend more time on being the best doctor you can be instead of trying to be and industry analyst! Coz as you said #TalentCounts
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018
Post Your Comments