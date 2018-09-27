Cinemacelebrities

Abhishek Bachchan hit back at trolls who blamed him for bad acting

Sep 27, 2018, 08:49 pm IST
1 minute read
Abhishek-in-Maanmarziyaan

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in ‘Manmarziyaan.’ A Twitter user, who said Abhishek was responsible for ‘Manmarziyaan’ ‘tanking’ at the box office, got an interesting reply.

” #Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!”

Firing back at the social media user, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you.”

