All You Needs to Know About Mumbai City FC Squad for ISL 2018-19 Season

After two seasons under Alexandre Guimaraes, Mumbai City have parted ways with the Costa Rican and brought in Portuguese manager Jorge Costa.

Sep 27, 2018, 05:49 pm IST
Mumbai City FC will look to shrug off memories of what was a disappointing 2017-18 season where they finished seventh. The Islanders have undergone a massive overhaul over the summer with some interesting signings.

Coach: Jorge Costa

After two seasons under Alexandre Guimaraes, Mumbai City have parted ways with the Costa Rican and brought in Portuguese manager Jorge Costa. The former FC Porto player has the experience of managing Portuguese side Braga and Gabon national team.

Indian players: Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Subhashis Bose, Shouvik Ghosh, Souvik Chakraborty, Anwar Ali, Bikramjeet Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Milan Singh, Bipin Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Alen Deory.

Foreign players: Marko Klinsura, Matias Mirabaje, Paulo Machado, Rafael Bastos, Moudou Sougou, Arnold Issoko.

Foreign Key Players

Other than Lucian Goian, all the other players have been replaced this season. The most notable signing among the overseas players is Portuguese midfielder Paulo Machado who has played for the likes of FC Porto and Olympiakos. Forwards Moudou Sougou and Rafael Bastos are also expected to add firepower.

Full Squad for ISL 2018-19 season

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Kunal Sawant, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikramjeet Singh, Davinder Singh, Lucian Goian, Marko Klisura, Souvik Chakraborty, Shouvik Ghosh, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Raynier Fernandes, Matías Mirabaje, Milan Singh, Arnold Issoko, Sehnaj Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthi, Paulo Machado, Mohammed Rafique, Bipin Singh, Milan Singh, Sanju Pradhan

Forwards: Modou Sougou, Alen Deory, Pranjal Bhumij, and Rafael Bastos

