Here are the Price Details of all the Products Xiaomi Launched Today

Xiaomi’s massive Smarter Living event has finally ended in Bengaluru and the Chinese smartphone giant had a ton of announcements to make. It seems Xiaomi wants to build a “smart living” portfolio that is comprised air purifiers, smart security system, fitness bands, and smart TVs. Here are all the products that were launched today and everything you need to know about it.

Xiaomi TV

Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled three smart TVs under its Mi LED TV 4 Pro range. A successor to the TVs launched earlier this year, Xiaomi is offering Mi LED TV 4 Pro in 32-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. The 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro costs Rs. 49,999 while 49-inch and 32-inch versions cost Rs 29,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. They will be available on Amazon starting from 9 October onwards. All the Mi TVs have an Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor and seventh-gen imaging processor. They have 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports as connectivity options.

Mi Band

Xiaomi’s new fitness band, Mi Band 3 carries a price tag of Rs 1,999. The successor to Mi Band 2, Xiaomi’s new fitness band comes with a slew of upgrades. Featuring a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display, Mi Band 3 comes with an inbuilt heart rate monitor, weather forecaster, step counter and find my phone mode, among others. Its touch interface will cater to call notifications as well as incoming messages.

Home Security Camera

Xiaomi’s Mi Home Security Camera offers 360-degree viewing angle along with a two-way audio. It also comes with Full HD video recording with footage storage for up to five days. The Mi Home Security Camera features infrared night vision, AI motion detection and microSD card slot with up to 64GB storage. The camera will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in from midnight, 10 October for Rs 2,699

Air Purifier

Xiaomi also announced Mi Air Purifier 2S which is an increment to the Mi Air Purifier it had launched last year. It has an OLED display which lets the user know about the PM2.5 levels in the house, temperature and humidity levels. The air purifier works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant which is definitely nice given the price tag of Rs 8,999.