Pregnant Neha Dhupia poses with Radhika Apte during ‘No Filter Neha 3’: See Pics

Bollywood stunner & Angad Bedi’s wife Neha Dhupia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy last month by sharing her baby bump pictures on social media.

Neha is super-excited to be a mommy but is in no mood to take a break from work. She is currently working on the third season of her radio chat show ‘No Filter with Neha’.

After guests like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, hubby Angad among others, Neha recently recorded another episode of ‘No Filter Neha 3’ with actress Radhika Apte.