Samsung Galaxy Watch available with an Amazing Discounted Price

Buyers of the Galaxy Note 9 will now reportedly be able to purchase the Galaxy Watch at just Rs. 9,999. The development was first reported by a Mumbai-based independent mobile retailer, Mahesh Telcom. He further states that the offer starts today, i.e. September 26th, and will continue till October 20th. The redemption will begin from October 15th onwards. Notably, the offer is live on Samsung’s offline stores as of now. The Galaxy Watch is available in two variants- the 42mm variant is priced at Rs. 24,990 and the 46mm version costs Rs. 29,990. The 42mm version is the one available with the discount when purchased alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Buy #SamsungGalaxyNote9 and get #GalaxyWatch @Rs. 9999 (Consumer benefit: Rs 14.9K) Offer period:26th Sep-20th Oct

Redemption starts:15th Oct onwards through MyGalaxy#GalaxyWatch (42mm) is Samsung’s latest and most advanced offering in Smartwatches. pic.twitter.com/mScJiL1eyN — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) September 26, 2018

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch runs Tizen OS 4.0 and features a Circular Super AMOLED panel along with Always-On Display and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. It is powered by a dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, paired with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm variant has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 360×360 pixels resolution and a 270mAh battery. It measures 41.9×45.7×12.7mm, weighs 49 grams, and supports 22mm interchangeable straps.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been priced at Rs 67,900 for the base 6GB RAM variant and Rs 87,900 for the 8GB RAM model. The company is already selling the smartphone with a bunch of offers. One can avail up to Rs 6,000 cashback with HDFC credit/ debit cards, Paytm and exchange offers.