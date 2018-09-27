Vikram’s Son Actor Dhruv Vikram Donates to Kerala Flood Relief

Young hero Dhruv Vikram, who makes his debut with Varma, donated the remuneration from the film for Kerala flood relief.

The actor met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with the producers of the film, Mukesh R Mehta and A V Anoop and handed over the cheque. His kind gesture has earned him millions of hearts.

Dhruv’s father, a Tamil superstar Vikram, had earlier donated Rs. 35 lakhs towards flood relief. Varma, the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, is one of the most eagerly awaited movies in Tamil. Vikram was active as an actor in Malayalam before he became a sensation in Tamil movies.